FHP: Ruskin man dies after suspected street racing on I-75

A Ruskin man was killed Tuesday night following a suspected street racing incident on I-75.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man driving a 2010 Infiniti G37, was traveling north in the outside lane on I-75 near the Big Bend Road exit 246 shortly before 7 p.m.

At the same time, troopers say a 34-year-old Ocala woman driving a 2014 Chevy Volt was in the center lane, ahead of the Infiniti.

According to FHP, as both cars approached the exit, the driver of the Infiniti tried to pass another vehicle by entering the outside shoulder.

Troopers say the Infiniti went ahead of the Chevy when it crossed over into the inside lane. However, when the Infiniti cut in front of the Chevy while entering the center lane, investigators say the back of the Infiniti hit the front of the Chevy.

The crash caused both cars to rotate and end up on the outside shoulder, according to an FHP report. Post-collision, troopers add that the Infiniti also ran into a traffic sign.

Officials say the passenger in the Infiniti, a 40-year-old man from Ruskin, suffered fatal injuries while the driver, only received minor injuries from the crash. The Chevy driver was not injured.

Investigators suspect that the Infiniti driver was racing a white or cream-colored Dodge Charger just before the fatal crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol asks anyone with information regarding the case to call *FHP.