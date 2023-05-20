DUI driver flips semi, collides with U-Haul on I-75

article

A crash involving a semi-truck and a U-Haul backed up traffic on I-75 on Saturday morning.

At around 8:40 a.m., a 53-foot trailer loaded with frozen food products was traveling south on I-75 when it overturned into the median and crashed through the guardrail.

The semi-truck then entered the northbound lanes and collided with a U-Haul, according to The Florida Highway Patrol.

The U-Haul driver was treated for minor injuries.

According to FHP, the semi-truck driver was arrested for DUI and taken to the Alachua County Jail.