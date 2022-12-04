FHP searching for driver that hit, killed Winter Haven woman

A Winter Haven woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver Saturday evening as she tried to cross Lake Howard Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was walking across the street, east of 15th Street NW, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle shortly before 7 p.m.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Troopers say the driver who hit her fled the scene following the collision.

The vehicle is described possibly as a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.