FHP: Tampa man crashes into SUV, killing 8-year-old passenger, injuring 3 others on I-75

Troopers said an 8-year-old girl was killed and four other people were seriously injured in an early-morning crash on Interstate 75 in Lee County.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 30-year-old driver from Tampa was driving south on I-75 near Corkscrew Road just after 6:30 a.m. Friday when he failed to slow for stopped traffic ahead.

The driver's sedan crashed into the back of an SUV carrying two adults and two children from Nashville, Tennessee.

The SUV was then pushed into the back of an empty fuel tanker.

A 5-year-old girl in the SUV was critically injured in the crash, while the two adults were seriously injured. They were all taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The 8-year-old was rushed to Golisano Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, FHP said.

The driver from Tampa was also seriously injured in the crash and taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers are still continuing to investigate the crash.