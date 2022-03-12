FHP: Tampa man hit, killed by SUV after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75

A Tampa man died Saturday morning while trying to cross I-75 after crashing his car into a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 20-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 around 5:30 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer he was trying to pass.

Both vehicles came to a final rest along the outside shoulder of the highway following the collision.

The Tampa man got out of his car post-impact and was hit and killed by an SUV while trying to cross the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Three people in the SUV suffered minor injuries.

