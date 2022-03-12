Expand / Collapse search
FHP: Tampa man hit, killed by SUV after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man died Saturday morning while trying to cross I-75 after crashing his car into a tractor-trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.   

Troopers say the 20-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-75 around 5:30 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer he was trying to pass. 

Both vehicles came to a final rest along the outside shoulder of the highway following the collision. 

The Tampa man got out of his car post-impact and was hit and killed by an SUV while trying to cross the southbound lanes of the interstate. 

Three people in the SUV suffered minor injuries. 
 