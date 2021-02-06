FHP: Tampa woman killed after colliding with tractor-trailer

A 31-year-old woman from Tampa was killed Friday night on US-301 after a tractor-trailer turned in front of her near Massaro Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was traveling northbound on US-301, along with a six-year-old passenger, as the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound.

At the intersection of Massaro Blvd, the tractor-trailer turned left into the path of the car driven by the 31-year-old woman and she collided with the trailer towed by the vehicle, troopers said.

After the crash, the woman’s car became lodged in the underride guard and was dragged by the tractor-trailer nearly 200 feet to final rest.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and died from her injuries. Her six-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash.

