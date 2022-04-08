FHP: Wrong-way driver crashes into pickup truck on I-275; suspected of DUI

article

A Tampa woman was likely driving impaired when she drove the wrong way on a highway and crashed into a pickup truck, troopers say.

The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275 near Busch Boulevard. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 55-year-old woman was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old man from Tampa, was heading northbound when the crash occurred around 3:18 a.m., troopers said.

The Tampa man had minor injuries while the wrong-way driver had serious injuries. Troopers didn't say where she may have started driving in the opposite direction.

READ: Hillsborough Commissioners will discuss proposed transportation surtax to meet county's growing needs

Advertisement

Officials say drug and alcohol impairment is suspected. Troopers did neither publicly identify the woman nor said if she was arrested.