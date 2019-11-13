Fiery crash kills at least one, stops traffic on I-75 near Bruce B. Downs

Pasco County Fire Rescue says four people were taken to the hospital and one has died in a fiery crash on the side of Interstate 75 in north Hillsborough County.

FDOT cameras show crews trying to contain the flames. At least one tractor-trailer is involved.

The crash is located near mile marker 272, north of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, just before the Interstate 275 interchange.

All northbound traffic appeared to be stopped.

Florida Highway Patrol, Tampa police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Fire Rescue, and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews were all on the scene.

