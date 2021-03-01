Fiery RV crash closes I-75 lanes in Pasco County

article

A crash involving a recreational vehicle has closed some northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in the Dade City area.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the scene of the crash is along I-75 near the Blanton Road exit. An RV rolled over in the crash and caught fire; the interstate's northbound lanes were closed while firefighters extinguished the flames.

One lane has since reopened.

Firefighters say one person is being evaluated for injuries.

Traffic delays remain; emergency officials ask drivers to find an alternate route.

Photo via Pasco Fire Rescue

Advertisement

A semi truck crash further north in Sumter County was also slowing traffic.