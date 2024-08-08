Fight over parking in handicapped space led to deadly shooting in Sarasota, court documents show

New court documents show a deadly weekend shooting in Sarasota stemmed from a confrontation over parking in a handicapped space.

Three people from the Orlando area came to Sarasota for a weekend getaway, but one of them, Jonathan Arias, was shot and killed. A disabled homeless man, 66-year-old Richard Minor, is in jail accused of the crime.

According to the police affidavit, Arias arrived at Hart’s Landing off John Ringling Causeway with his wife and their friend, and he parked his truck in one of the two handicap spaces to unload and go fishing.

Minor, a disabled amputee living out of his car, was parked in the other spot. The report stated Minor questioned Arias about parking in the spot, asking if they were disabled. But then things turned confrontational and "both men exchanged words."

Minor, his wife and their friend went on to the pier with their fishing gear, and witnesses told police Minor antagonized them from afar. Arias’ group then decided to leave.

The affidavit said as Arias was leaving in his truck, Minor yelled at him for driving in the wrong direction. Then Arias got out of his vehicle and went to the passenger side of Minor’s car. Police said more words were exchanged that led to Minor spraying Arias with bear spray from the passenger side window. Then Arias went to the driver’s side of the vehicle and Minor fired several shots from his gun, hitting and killing Arias.

Locals at Hart’s Landing said they were shocked to hear about the violence, adding that parking can be a challenge in the popular area.

"If I was engaged in a situation like that, I would have just moved out of the spot and left the confrontation. But obviously they got out of hand," said Nicholas Colangelo III, a Sarasota resident. "Gentleman’s homeless, it’s a sad situation."

People at the pier expressed their surprise at losing a life in that way.

"I think that’s sad. My heart goes out to the family," said Juanita Lovett, a Sarasota resident.

The affidavit said Minor also pointed the gun toward Arias’ wife and the friend when they got out of their car to help Arias.

Minor told police he had been drinking while sitting in his car. He also brought up to officers how people have been illegally parking in the handicap spaces.

He’s in the Sarasota County Jail, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

