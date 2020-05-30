Expand / Collapse search

Fiona the Hippo 'wondering where fans went' at Cincinnati Zoo

Published 
Ohio
Storyful

Fiona the Hippo misses her fans

Cinncinatti, Ohio - It appears the world’s most famous hippopotamus, Fiona, is missing her hoards of adoring fans, according to a post shared on May 20.

Footage shared by Cincinnati Zoo shows beloved Fiona and her companion Bibi swimming around their enclosure, looking out at the deserted zoo, which is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fiona and Bibi must be wondering where all their fans went,” the zoo captioned the clip.
 