Fire breaks out at Tampa apartment building: HCFR

The Brief A fire broke out at a Tampa apartment building on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Fire crews responded to 13707 N 21st Street, and they said that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury. No firefighters were injured while battling the flames.



A fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Tampa on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to 13707 N 21st Street at around 8:27 p.m. and they said that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control and all residents were able to evacuate safely.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury. No firefighters were injured while battling the flames.

What's next:

HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.