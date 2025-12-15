Fire breaks out at Tampa apartment building: HCFR
TAMPA - A fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Tampa on Sunday night, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Fire crews responded to 13707 N 21st Street at around 8:27 p.m. and they said that the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.
Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control and all residents were able to evacuate safely.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital with a minor injury. No firefighters were injured while battling the flames.
What's next:
HCFR is investigating the cause of the fire.
