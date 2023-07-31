Exterior of Largo hotel catches on fire, officials say

article

A hotel in Largo was on fire early Monday morning, according to firefighters.

Around 5:35 a.m., Largo Fire Rescue arrived at Home2 Suited Extended Stay Hotel at 10145 Ulmerton Rd. Firefighters say that they found a fire on the outside of the building.

READ: Body found after St. Pete woman presumed dead in Florida Keys yacht fire: Investigators

Crews say they evacuated the hotel and extinguished the fire.

Firefighters found a fire on the outside of the building.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after the fire, according to officials.

Largo Fire Rescue says the incident was turned over to hotel management and the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.