Fire damages home in Progress Village area of Tampa: HCFR

A house fire that broke out in the Progress Village area of Tampa on Monday morning prompted a response from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to a home at 4918 S 84th St. around 8:40 a.m. where they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the residence.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters made sure that nobody was still inside. HCFR says that the occupants had safely evacuated before they got there.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.