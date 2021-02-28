Fire damages Spring Hill car wash

article

The Palm Island Car Wash located at 190 Mariner Blvd. in Spring Hill was damaged by fire early Sunday morning, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

HCFES said it received a 911 call around 3:05 a.m. about a fire at the car wash. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire in the mechanical/storage room, office, and attic of the structure.

According to the on-scene incident commander, the fire began in the office area and spread into the trussed attic space. When the fire melted the water lines feeding the car wash, the fire was controlled from spreading until fire crews arrived. The damage was limited to the office, mechanical room, and the attic space above the fire’s origin. The fire was put out by 3:13 a.m.

After consulting with the State Fire Marshal’s Office over the phone, it was determined that there was no need for an investigation based on the description of the fire’s origin.

It is unknown how long the car wash will be closed for repairs.

