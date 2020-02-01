Fire destroys 8 units at Saddlebrook Resort

Eight units at the Saddlebrook Resort in Pasco County were destroyed in a 2-alarm fire Saturday night.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said they aggressively attacked the blaze and got it under control in about 90 minutes.

PCFR used a drone to thermally highlight where the hottest spots of the fire were located.

According to PCFR, the fire did not spread to other buildings and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



