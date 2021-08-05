Fire destroys Seminole residence while family wasn't home

article

Pinellas County fire crews are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Seminole.

The fire sparked around midnight Thursday along 84th Terrace North. Firefighters said a neighbor saw smoke and dialed 911.

When fire crews arrived, they said flames were shooting through the roof. The family was not home at the time of the fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire in about 30 minutes, but the home is still a total loss.