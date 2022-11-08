Fire in Largo duplex sends toddler to hospital; fire rescue transports dog to vet

article

An early morning fire broke out in a Largo duplex, sending one child to the hospital Tuesday.

The fire happened at a single-story duplex in the 2800 block of Oaklawn Avenue before 7 a.m.

Largo Fire Rescue said it's unclear what started the fire, which began in the kitchen of one of the units.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the kitchen, they said.

READ: Valrico boy back on lacrosse field five months after he was struck by lightning

A 3-year-old child was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

Fire rescue officials said the child's mother was treated on-site and declined transport.

A dog in the home was transported by fire rescue to a nearby vet; its condition is unknown.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of both units.