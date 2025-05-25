Fire severely damages mobile home in Clearwater: CFR

The Brief A Clearwater mobile home was severely damaged by a fire on Sunday afternoon, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue. Crews responded to the Bayside Waters Mobile Home Park at around 2:30 p.m.



A mobile home in Clearwater was severely damaged after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon, according to Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to 1268 S. Kimono Drive in the Bayside Waters Mobile Home Park around 2:30 p.m.

Courtesy: City of Clearwater.

Officials say that nobody was home during the fire and no injuries to any crew members were reported.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the city of Clearwater.

