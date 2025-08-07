Fire sparks at apartment complex in Holiday: Officials

The Brief A fire sparked inside an apartment complex off of Plaza Drive in Holiday. They found smoke coming from the attic of the four-story building. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire, PCFR said.



A fire sparked inside an apartment complex off of Plaza Drive in Holiday on Thursday, according to first responders.

What we know:

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire at around 5 p.m. They found smoke coming from the attic of the four-story building.

The building was evacuated as crews said they worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was extinguished, and firefighters said no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire, PCFR said.