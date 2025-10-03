Fired Amazon employee accused of threatening mass shooting against company

Press the play button above to watch FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

A former employee at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ruskin is under arrest.

The backstory:

On Sept. 27, Christopher Colontonio, 29, sent two emails threatening the company after he was fired, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Colontonio admitted to detectives that he sent the messages.

On Wednesday, Colontono was arrested on one count of written or electronic threat to kill or do bodily injury and one count of written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

What they're saying:

"We will not tolerate anyone who tries to intimidate or spread fear in our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is a clear reminder that words have consequences. If you think you can hide behind a keyboard and threaten the safety of others, you are mistaken. Our detectives will find you, and you will be held accountable."