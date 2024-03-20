Firefighter hospitalized after fighting blaze in Dover: HCFR

A firefighter was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after battling a fire at a Dover home, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

According to HCFR, their dispatch received a 911 call at around 3:21 a.m. reporting a small barn on fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

The first arriving units found a two-story home with an attached barn fully involved in flames. Crews battled the fire from outside the structure, and all occupants had left the house.

One firefighter was transported from the scene and is in stable condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation.