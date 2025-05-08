Firefighter hospitalized after battling townhome fire: HCFR

The Brief A Hillsborough County firefighter went to the hospital after battling a townhome fire on Wednesday afternoon. HCFR says crews found heavy flames coming from a building at the Kirby Creek Townhomes in the Egypt Lake-Leto area. The Red Cross is helping people who were displaced.



A firefighter is recovering from injuries after crews battled a fire at a townhome complex, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR says dispatchers got a call shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday about a fire at the Kirby Creek Townhomes in the Egypt Lake-Leto area.

Crews found heavy flames coming from the back of a building, according to fire officials, and the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Fire rescue says one firefighter went to the hospital and was listed as stable at last check.

No other injuries were reported.

HCFR says the Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

What we don't know:

No further details on the firefighter's injuries, the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

