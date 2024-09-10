Firefighter hospitalized battling Largo warehouse blaze

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Largo warehouse fire that sent one firefighter to the hospital is under investigation.

According to Largo Fire Rescue, crews went to a two-alarm structure fire at 12673 59th Way N. in Largo around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the warehouse when they arrived.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and said there was nobody inside the building.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. The firefighter’s condition was not released.

Additional agencies and fire departments on scene included Sunstar, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg, Lealman, and Seminole.

