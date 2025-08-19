Firefighter taken to the hospital after Valrico home fire

The Brief One firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a Valrico home fire Tuesday evening, according to officials. Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived at the scene, according to HCFR. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire does appear to have originated from the garage.



One firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a Valrico home fire Tuesday evening, according to officials.

What we know:

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire after 7:15 p.m. to the Diamond Hill community. They said they received multiple calls reporting the home fire on Brilliant Cut Way.

READ: Phase two of Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Action Plan begins

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the garage of the home, according to officials. After arriving, crews quickly advanced landlines to contain flames and search the home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Everyone inside the home was able to safely evacuate before crews arrived at the scene, according to HCFR.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition, authorities said. No other first responders or civilians were injured during the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire does appear to have originated from the garage.