Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at strip mall on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a strip mall on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota Wednesday morning.

What we know:

At 7:50a.m., SCFR received a 911 call about heavy smoke coming from the roof of a building in the 7200 block of Tamiami Trail.

When firefighters arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the roof as well as the rear of the building.

The fire was called under control at 9:26 a.m.

The assistant fire chief on scene tells us there was a heavy, undetermined fuel load contributing to the fire.

There’s a total of five businesses and only three spaces that were really impacted by the fire.

No injuries were reported, but part of U.S. 41 was tied up this morning for several hours as firefighters got the situation under control.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.