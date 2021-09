article

Over a dozen units are on scene of a warehouse fire in Largo.

Pinellas County and Largo firefighters said they received a call about the fire after 4 a.m. Wednesday. The warehouse is located at 1755 20th Avenue SE in Largo.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the building.

As of 7 a.m., flames are still visible inside the warehouse.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.