Firestone Grand Prix back on track after 7-month delay

Two hundred and fifty workers are laying down 18,000 feet of concrete and 22,000 feet of chain-link spectator fencing as crews with the Firestone Grand Prix are rushing to build the racetrack for the COVID-delayed event in St. Pete.

“Basically, the build is almost being cut in half,” co-president Kevin Savoree told FOX 13 Wednesday.

The Firestone Grand Prix kicks off on Friday, October 23. It’s usually held in March, but COVID ruined that plan. The race is returning with a limited 20,000 fans instead of it usual 140,000.

IndyCar driver and 2018 Grand Prix champion Sebastien Bourdais is just excited for fans to be attending.

“We are so very happy that we are going to be able to showcase the Bay Area and St. Pete and put on a good show; 20,000 [fans] is better than nothing at all.”

The event is making safety paramount, with rapid testing of drivers and crew, and fans can only remove their masks to eat or drink.

“We know what’s out there, we know what to expect and we know how to mitigate it,” Savoree said.

The event will honor tickets from the canceled event in March; a new round of limited tickets will be available on their website early to mid-next week.