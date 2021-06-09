Firestone Grand Prix will remain in St. Pete for the next five years

The engines will continue to roar in the downtown streets of St. Petersburg after city council members unanimously approved to extend the Firestone Grand Prix agreement through 2026.

According to a news release, city leaders approved a two-year extension to an existing agreement. The race has been the traditional IndyCar season-opener since 2011. Last year, because of the pandemic, the race was rescheduled, making it the finale race in October 2020.



This year, the Firestone Grand Prix started getting back on track and took place in April, but will resume its traditional position on the calendar during the second week of March.



City officials released the schedule for the next five Firestone Grand Prix events:

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

March 6-9, 2025

March 12-15, 2026

"I am thrilled that the Grand Prix will be in the Sunshine City through 2026. I want to thank City Council for recognizing the importance of this race in St. Pete," said outgoing St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. "I also want to thank Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree), and everyone at the Grand Prix for not only organizing and promoting one of our city’s best events year after year, but for their dedication to our community."

