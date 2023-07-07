First American survivor of war crimes since WWII gets surprise party

Local non-profit organization Project Dynamo threw a special surprise party for 29-year-old Kirillo Alexandrov at Bahama Breeze.

"It’s surreal, it’s amazing to see people care. It’s humbling to see people care, I don’t know most of these people, but it’s very humbling to see these people care, they came here, Bryan flew my mother out, I had no idea she was here, it’s just really humbling," said Alexandrov.

He wasn’t sure if he was ever going to see his 29th birthday. He’s originally from Michigan, but was living in southern Ukraine with his wife when Russia invaded last year.

On April 1, 2022, Alexandrov was detained by Russian troops, and they accused him of being a spy.

Kirillo Alexandrov was rescued by Project Dynamo.

"He’s the first American victim of war crimes who’s alive since World War 2, they tortured him, mock executions, beat him to death, broke his bones, all kinds of terrible things," said Bryan Stern, a co-founder of Project Dynamo.

Then just more than a month later, Project Dynamo went to rescue him from Russian custody. Stern says Alexandrov was days away from being executed.

"His family was brutalized, we rescued him, his wife, and her mother all under the Russian’s noses. We’re the ones that told them that we got them, they didn’t even know, which is pretty epic," Stern said.

FOX 13 asked Alexandrov what it was like to see Stern’s face when they pulled off the rescue.

Friends and family came together to celebrate Alexandrov.

"I’m still processing it, I think I always will be processing it, once I was out, it was a major relief, obviously I got a second chance at life, and now I don’t want to waste any time, I don’t want to take anything for granted," explained Alexandrov.

In terms of this surprise party, Alexandrov said Stern really did surprise him.

"He got me out of a Russian prison, so he’s always got something to do, and I should’ve figured something, I know him well enough to where it’s shame on me for not realizing," Alexandrov said.

