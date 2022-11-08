Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
5
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

First Gen Z candidate, Democrat Maxwell Frost wins Florida U.S. House seat

By Curt Anderson
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
Associated Press

From 2021: Maxwell Frost discusses Nikolas Cruz's guilty plea

When it was announced that Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to all 17 murder charges stemming from the Parkland mass shooting, it had Maxwell Alejandro Frost reminiscing about that terrible day. He drove from Orlando to South Florida to meet with students and loved ones, and helped sparked the March for Our Lives movement.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Wimbish is a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate for office.

Maxwell Frost, National Organizing Director for March For Our Lives, speaks during a March For Our Lives Florida drive-in rally and aid event at Tinker Field in Orlando on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Servi

Expand

PREVIOUS: Millennials no longer the youngest generation in politics; Gen Z candidates running in 2022 midterm elections

Frost is among at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains — vetoing the initial GOP-backed map which largely kept intact two seats held by Black Democratic members of Congress.

PREVIOUS: Florida progressive, 25, poised to be first Gen Z member of Congress

Heading into this election year, Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats represented 11 from Florida in the House. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth.