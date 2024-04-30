First local sea turtle nest of the season marked on Venice Beach

Sea turtle nesting season has once again begun early in the Tampa Bay region.

While nesting season officially begins on May 1, Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program (STCRP) documented the first local sea turtle nest of the 2024 season on Sunday, April 28, on Venice Beach.

READ: Sea turtle study shows promising signs for species 40 years later

The nest was laid by a loggerhead sea turtle, a threatened species protected under federal law.

First nest of 2024 season (Courtesy: Mote Marine)

Loggerheads are the most common species on southwest Florida nesting beaches, followed by endangered green sea turtles. In recent years, Sarasota County has also hosted a handful of endangered Kemp’s ridleys, among the smallest and rarest sea turtles.

During nesting season, the STCRP makes daily rounds, patrolling 35 miles of shoreline between Venice Beach and Longboat Key to document nesting activities.

The effort allows scientists to analyze trends, phenological shifts (timing of nesting events in relation to the seasons), nesting density (the number of nests in a given area), emergence success (the number of eggs in a nest that produces live hatchlings that surface), environmental impacts, and effects of nest site selection.

READ: TradeWinds teams up with non-profit in hopes of educating tourists about sea turtle safety

Each nest is marked with yellow stakes and flagging tape while biologists observe and collect data.

Mote’s research shows that nest numbers have increased on local beaches in recent years. In 2023, Mote reported 4,284 nests from Longboat Key to Venice. The top three years for the number of sea turtle nests in the Sarasota region have occurred in the last five years.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The public can view Mote’s weekly counts of sea turtle nests within the patrol area here.

"Now that we have identified the first nest of the season, we implore beachgoers to be conscious of the sea turtles while enjoying Florida’s unparalleled beaches," said Macksey. "There are many simple ways to help protect sea turtles and their nests. Hatchlings will have a better chance at surviving if everyone does their part."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

To keep our shores turtle-friendly, Mote offers the following reminders:

Do:

If you encounter a nesting turtle or hatchlings, remain quiet and observe from a distance.

Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October.

Close drapes after dark and stack beach furniture at the dune line or, ideally, remove it from the beach.

Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water.

Do Not:

Approach nesting turtles or hatchlings, make noise, or shine lights at turtles.

Use flashlights or fishing lamps on the beach.

Encourage a turtle to move while nesting or pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water.

Use fireworks on the beach.

If you see a sick, injured, or stranded sea turtle, dolphin, or whale in Sarasota or Manatee County waters, contact Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 888-345-2335. Outside of Sarasota or Manatee counties, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

If you suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle, or has possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts, please call FWC or your local sheriff’s department.

Sea turtles are protected under federal law and any harassment or interference with a sea turtle, living or dead, their eggs and/or nest marking materials is subject to penalty.