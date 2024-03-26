Sea turtle study shows promising signs for species 40 years later

It's almost that time of year when lights have to be dimmed, holes filled in and yellow stakes are placed to mark sea turtle nests. These are the conservation efforts that started 40 years ago.

"Everyone here knows what those yellow stakes on the beach mean," said Mellisa Macksey, a senior biologist and conservation manager for Mote Marine Laboratory's Sea Turtle Conservation and Research program. "They know that’s now us out there not only protecting the nests, but collecting the data in order to continue to look at it and know how important our area is."

Data like the time of year, location and the number of nests laid are recorded each year by Mote Marine Laboratory, and they've been doing it for more than 40 years.

"When I first started 14 years ago, we only had about 1,000 nests on our beach, and now we have anywhere from 3,500 to 5,000 nests, so it’s exciting to see in real time the increase happening," said Macksey.

She said she has seen positive signs for Green Sea turtles and Loggerheads, but there is still a lot to watch for.

"It’s definitely hopeful, but it is a little cautious optimism. They are such long-lived animals and so what we are looking at now could be a result of 30 years ago, so we want to keep those efforts moving in the right direction," Macksey said.

Some beaches have shown a shift in nesting success. Incubation duration has also lengthened for both species, with a decline for Loggerheads.

Mote Marine is looking toward the next 40 years and collecting additional data, including sand temperature. Studies now show the warmer the sand, the higher the number of female turtles.

"The eggs that are hatching on our beach this summer won’t be coming back to lay nests for another 30 years, and so we want to make sure when they come back in 30 years that the beach is still there and in a condition they can use to nest," said Macksey.

The 38th annual Run for the Turtles will be held on Siesta Key Beach on April 7, and it will help raise money for Mote Marine's Sea Turtle Conservation and Research program. For more information on the event, click here.

