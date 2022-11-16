First new terminal in nearly 20 years helps Tampa International Airport accommodate recent growth

The first new terminal at Tampa International Airport in nearly 20 years will accommodate the airport's recent growth and the massive growth expected in the Tampa Bay area for decades to come.

Travelers who have passed through TPA have seen recent upgrades like the Skyconnect People Mover, main terminal and curbside expansions. The new terminal Airside D is part three of the airport's multi-billion dollar master plan.

"This terminal D will be spectacular, and it'll be the best in the country, which is what Tampa deserves," Joe Lopano, the CEO of TPA, said.

The Aviation Authority Board of Directors approved plans and a budget in September for the brand new Airside D. The community got an up-close look at what's to come with the new terminal Wednesday night.

"Devoting greater efficiencies and better gate utilization," Pete Ricondo, the senior vice president at Ricondo & Associates.

TPA's 5th airside terminal will be built in the open space behind the food court. It will have three levels with 16 gates in its planned 560,000 square feet, handling both domestic and international flights.

The airport is expected to break ground in 2024 with it finishing in 2027.

"The benefit of this allows 16 gates to be connected to an international arrival processing facility, which will be located on the third level of this airside building," Ricondo said.

The terminal will increase TPA's current 58 gates to 72, ramping up to serve 13 million more annual passengers by 2037. Airport officials and developers are also studying demand and capacity to ensure curbs and roads flow smoothly.

Planners for the project are in it for the long haul to enure the airport keeps up as business and tourism takes off.

"The airport belongs to these communities, and the people of these communities need to understand what we're going to be looking at for growth and how we're going to finance it," Lopano said.

This $787 million project will be paid for by federal and state grants, airport-issued bonds.

TPA leaders are wanting to hear thoughts from the Tampa Bay area community. To send them your feedback, click here.