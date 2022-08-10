TPA's newly renovated bathroom named finalist for America's Best Restroom contest

article

Tampa International Airport's Airside C restroom is a finalist in the 2022 America's Best Restroom contest. Airside C's north restrooms have been under construction for several months and recently opened to the public, TPA officials said.

Cintas Corporation, which hosts the contest, chose 10 public restroom finalists based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements, according to officials. Other finalists include the Headlnds Lodge and Spa in Oregon and the Delaware Botanic Gardens.

TPA said the airport was also named among Cintas' top nominees for the Main Terminal's renovations to 20 restrooms in 2013.

The new Airside C restrooms feature wide walkways and extra deep stalls that allow travelers plenty of space to maneuver their luggage, officials said. There's also unique Floridian decor with large graphics and deep blue stone that reflects Tampa Bay scenery.

The south restrooms inside TPA are still being renovated and will be open before Thanksgiving this year.

The finalist that receives the most votes will be crowned America's Best Restroom, according to TPA. Voting is open through August 31.

To vote for TPA to win, visit https://www.bestrestroom.com/vote/.