First-of-its-kind augmented reality model of Tampa helping sell Water Street properties

Tampa has a new supermodel, but it has nothing to do with fashion. Instead, it’s a real estate model that may be the most advanced one ever built.

It's a scale, three-dimensional model. It uses five projectors and six media servers to virtually make traffic move on Tampa streets, and cruise ships sail up and down the channel.

"There wasn't a blueprint," said Johan Koch, of Strategic Property Partners, developers of the massive Water Street project. "It was a lot of work and a lot of hours."

Koch controls the model with an iPad to perform hundreds of functions. He can select one of the planned office or residential buildings and show prospective buyers their view from any unit on any floor during daylight or dark.

The model took a year to build and SPP recently started showing it to prospective customers. "They love it,” Koch said. “It's one of those moments when they walk in, not really knowing what to expect.”

Developers have been using building models for decades, but have only recently begun using augmented reality models. Koch said this one is the most advanced anywhere. He said the company is not releasing the cost of the model.

Helicopter and drone footage was combined with computer-generated graphics to insert new buildings in the Tampa skyline on large video screens that surround the model, which is 17 feet in diameter and weighs more than 1,200 pounds with nearly 500 buildings made by digital copiers. The buildings can be removed and re-made if plans change.

The model is in SPP's sales center in Channelside. It's not open to the public, but prospective buyers of commercial, residential, and retail space can get a virtual view of their spot in Tampa's new downtown.

