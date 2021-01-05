Five injured following shooting at Tampa gas station, deputies say

article

Hillsborough County detectives are investigating a Monday-night shooting that left five people wounded.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station on 78th Street and Rideout Road, which is in the Palm River area.

Deputies said they spoke to the five victims and they’re all expected to survive.

There is no word yet on any arrests or what may have led up to the shooting.

