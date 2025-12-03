Flamingo Festival at Sunken Gardens happening Sunday

The Brief The Flamingo Festival is happening on Sunday at Sunken Gardens in St. Pete. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids' activities will be led by Great Explorations Children’s Museum and families can enjoy live music from Jimmy Nash.



The annual Flamingo Festival is being held at Sunken Gardens in St. Pete on Sunday.

Kids' activities will be led by Great Explorations Children’s Museum and families can enjoy live music from Jimmy Nash.

St. Pete Concessions and Wildflower Ice Cream will be available, as well as "flamosas."

Timeline:

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A Sunken Gardens membership or admission ticket will get you into the Flamingo Festival for free. You can wear pink for $1 off the admission ticket.

Food by St. Pete Concessions, ice cream by Wildflower Ice Cream, and beverages—including our signature "flamosas"—will be available for purchase.

There is limited parking, so people are being asked to carpool, bike or walk to the event.

Additional parking is available at Crescent Lake Park — 22nd Ave. and 5th St. N.

