FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved

The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems has been resolved and that its working to resume normal flights into and out of Florida.

"The computer issue has been resolved. The FAA is working toward safely returning to a normal traffic rate in the Florida airspace," the FAA said in an emailed update on Monday late afternoon.

A few hours earlier, an air traffic computer issue reportedly in Miami caused the FAA to reduce the amount of flights into and out of Florida on an already busy day when some 42,000 flights were expected across the United States.

"The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved," the agency said in a previous statement to FOX 35.

A spokesperson for the FAA said the issue has to deal with the "En Route Automation Modernization" system, also known as ERAM, which launched in March 2015, and helps air traffic controllers manage the number of flights in the sky and avoid potential issues. Specifically what happened with that system is unclear.

However, Florida airports made clear in social media posts that flights are departing and arriving, but may experience delays. Some airports were reporting delays between 15 minutes and 90 minutes – and increasing, according to the FAA's National Airspace System Status website.

As of 2:45 p.m. (via FAA's website):

Orlando International Airport was experiencing 30-minute delays for departing flights

Miami International Airport was seeing 90-minute delays for departing flights

Palm Beach International Airport was seeing 75-minute delays for departing flights

Fort Lauderdale Airport was seeing 75-minute delays for departing flights

In a tweet, Orlando International Airport told customers that there was no ground stop at the airport, and instructed people to check their flight status with the airline.

The news comes a week after Southwest Airlines experienced a breakdown in its internal systems and scheduling following a Christmas weekend winter storm that closed some airports and delayed or canceled flights across the country. Southwest drastically reduced its flight schedule for a few days to rearrange its crews and planes, and has since resumed normal operations, the airline previously said.

People reported spending hours in line waiting for rebooked flights, buying hotels, or renting cars to get to their destination. Southwest said it would consider reasonable reimbursement requests for airline tickets, hotels, rental cars, and meals.