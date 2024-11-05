Flooded Lake Seward residents seek help, answers and permanent solutions from Polk County

Roads and homes on Oakmont Lane along Lake Seward were underwater for weeks and now homeowners are figuring out if they're going to rebuild, sell or if they can get any help from Polk County.

Residents spoke out during the Polk County Commission meeting on Tuesday morning.

"Our house stood in six inches of water for three weeks, and I've walked in gator sewage water," said Tracy Boyette, a resident of Oakmont Lane. "This was caused by the county's mismanagement and now we're asking, what happens next? We want to rebuild, but how can we when we don't feel safe? We need to know which steps need to be taken to prevent this from happening again."

Residents shared concerns with Polk County officials on Tuesday after Lake Seward flooding.

County officials say they've been pumping out water from the Lake Seward basin at 2,500 gallons per minute since last Tuesday, which should remove about three to four inches every 24 hours. And they're now considering potential long-term solutions.

"We cannot look at closed basins the same way we have knowing what can happen or at least did happen with Milton," said Neil Combee, District 5, Commissioner. "Little consolation now but maybe the solution is, if we have 20 homes there, then we have to put in a system of some sort there to deal with the flood system when it comes."

Some of those solutions include a permanent pump station, an underground discharge line down Tillary Road, homes being bought out by FEMA, which could take years, or even raising the road on Oakmont Lane.

However, the county's Roads and Drainage Director Jay Jarvis says he wants people to understand that pump systems cannot prevent future flooding.

"In most cases, these pumping stations aren't going to prevent people from flooding," said Jarvis. '"These systems are more emergency pumping. Basically, flooding started occurring and water is high and there's nowhere for the water to go and the system is there to alleviate the flooding."

A solution didn't come out of the commission meeting, but Jarvis says the discussion on what can be permanently done is likely to happen in a few weeks.

"Our community deserves more than just sympathy," said Boyette. "We need action and commitment from our leaders to not only address what happens but to assure this never happens again. I urge you. Don't let our cries for help fall on deaf ears."

The pump currently on Lake Seward will remain in place until water levels go away from peoples' homes, said Jarvis.

