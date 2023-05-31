Flooding closes I-275 exit in St. Pete as showers move through Bay area

article

Flooding has closed off the southbound exit of I-275 on 54th Avenue South in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening, troopers said.

Flooding could be seen from the Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT) camera in the area.

It also caught the moments a disabled car was being towed out of the floodwaters that took over the exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said their urging drivers to use caution out on the roads.

Rain is continuing to roll through the Tampa Bay area as a trough of low pressure works its way closer to Florida. The system is expected to continue to bring showers and storms to the state and the Bay area, and will begin to move east of Florida this weekend.