Florida AG warns of ‘evil twin’ scam being used in public spaces with free Wi-Fi

Anytime you've traveled, you've probably connected to free Wi-Fi at airports or coffee shops. Cyber experts said next time think twice before you do, because there could be hackers waiting to steal your information.

The Florida Attorney General is now warning against what's called the "evil twin" scam.

Nowadays, nearly every public place is offering free Wi-Fi, from airports to coffee shops to auto shops, and hackers are taking notice.

"Public Wi-Fi is a very bad thing," said Anthony Mongeluzo, a cybersecurity expert and the president of the cybersecurity firm, PCS. "It's very easy to trick you, because someone like me, when I do conferences and other things, I could set up a little box, a raspberry pie, a $30 computer and basically that box could emulate every Wi-Fi name that you've ever connected to."

For example, most smartphones remember Wi-Fi networks, so when someone is back at the airport and their Wi-Fi is on their phone, it will automatically connect to the airport network it remembers. But as Mongeluzo explained, hackers are creating their own Wi-Fi hot spots with the same name as public Wi-Fi networks, effectively tricking phones into thinking the phone is connecting to a previous network when it's actually hooking up to a scammer's network.

Once connected, scammers can direct users to fraudulent sites, install spyware and steal personal information.

"You think you're going to a trusted site. They might ask you for a username and password. Let's say, well, now you just gave up your username and password. Maybe it's another site where they need your credit card information," Mongeluzo said.

Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a warning about the so-called Evil Twin scam, pointing to an incident last month when an Australian man was accused of setting up Wi-Fi hotspots at airports under the same name as the airport Wi-Fi to steal dozens of people's personal information.

To best stay safe, Mongeluzo said users should avoid using free public Wi-Fi altogether and only connect to their own trusted Wi-Fi hotspots.

"It really gives them an unlimited potential to do whatever they want because you're connected to that Wi-Fi. You trust it. It feels good. It feels right. And unfortunately, it's not," Mongeluzo said.

