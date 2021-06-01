Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announces run for governor

article

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has officially announced that she's running for governor.

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, teased the announcement last month in a tweet, writing, "#SomethingNew 6.01.21" as the caption to a short campaign-style video.

The video took aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"The people of the state of Florida will not be suppressed. Their voices will not be shut down. They will rise up. They will see Ron DeSantis for who he is: an authoritarian dictator," Fried said in the video.

Fried is not the only Democrat eyeing the governor's office.

Rep. Charlie Crist has already announced his run for the seat -- a role he's already held previously.

A St. Pete Polls survey of Florida Democratic party voters has Crist leading in the 2022 gubernatorial primary with 54.7% of respondents while Fried drew 21.5%. The poll was conducted from May 24 to May 26 and had over 2,700 respondents, with a 1.9% margin of error.