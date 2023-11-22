Florida Aquarium's annual 'Snow Days' event
TAMPA, Fla. - Grab your hat and gloves because the Florida Aquarium is being transformed into a winter wonderland.
The annual holiday event "Snow Days" returns this Saturday, Nov. 25, and runs every weekend through Dec. 24, and daily from Dec. 26-31.
There will be tons of snow-packed activities for the kids and families.
There are also opportunities for both kids and pets to have their pictures taken with Santa.
