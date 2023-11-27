Florida attorney general warns of scams through Cyber Monday shopping

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody encouraged online shoppers to be cautious, not just on Cyber Monday, but during the entire holiday season.

Speaking from the Florida Division of Law Enforcement's Tampa office, Moody urged Floridians to look out for criminals hoping to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers.

"We want shoppers to be on the lookout," Moody said during a news conference Monday. "Cyber Monday is one of the year’s busiest online shopping days. All the action this time of year creates a target-rich environment for cyber criminals trying to craft schemes to trick consumers and steal their money."

WATCH: Hillsborough County deputies use GPS to locate missing 9-year-old with autism

Economists predict retail sales during this holiday season will exceed $957 billion, with consumers expected to spend more than $11 billion on Cyber Monday alone.

Scammers may use this excitement to prey on unsuspecting shoppers, Moody said.

The attorney general discussed some of the most common cyber crimes, including one tactic known as "impersonation scams." In these scams, criminals will pose as representatives from a legitimate company to extort payment.

"We receive complaints about impostors impersonating these large businesses like Amazon, like others," she said, explaining the scammers will often claim the shopper's account is suspended and the only way to regain access to the account is to send them money or gift cards."

READ: Suspect arrested in double fatal stabbing that left 14-year-old girl, woman dead: Tampa police

Moody said another scheme to watch out for is, what's known as, smishing scams. In these scams, a target may receive a text that appears to be from UPS or the United States Postal Service saying that a package cannot be delivered.

The scammers hope that a potential victim will click on the link in the text to "claim" the package, providing personal and financial information.

The attorney general's office is urging shoppers to follow these tips:

Do not be rushed by a solicitor—if someone calls and demands immediate action, take a second to investigate the caller’s claims

Do not search online for banks' or merchants' phone numbers. Rather, download the company’s official app after thoroughly reviewing it on the app store and find the customer service number on the app—fraudsters set up fake webpages with phone numbers that go directly to scammers to entrap people searching online for a company’s real contact number

Never buy from an unknown company

Do not provide personal or financial information to a solicitor over email, social media or the phone

Know that no legitimate business or banking institution will call to demand payment to fix an account problem

Never be ashamed to notify law enforcement right away in the event of falling for a scam.

Attorney General Moody said her Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit, which was created this year, is working to investigate similar schemes.

The unit currently has more than 75 active investigations involving cryptocurrency, stolen identities, money laundering and more. The unit has recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars for victims of cyber crimes.

Moody also suggests the following steps for Floridians who fall victim to fraud or identity theft: