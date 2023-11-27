VIDEO: Hillsborough County deputies use GPS to locate missing 9-year-old with autism

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage Monday afternoon of the moment deputies used GPS to locate a missing child with autism.

According to HCSO, deputies used SafetyNet, a program involving a bracelet that taps into GPS, to locate the missing 9-year-old just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in Ruskin.

The HCSO SafetyNet team responded to the family's home in Ruskin and was able to quickly detect the child's Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) signal and begin their search.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Weather conditions had turned adverse, according to HCSO, preventing aviation support, but the ground search persisted. Twenty minutes after the signal was detected, deputies found the child unharmed and hiding behind a building's A/C unit.

"I am incredibly proud of our deputies responsiveness and expertise that were instrumental in this successful recovery operation," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Their dedication to ensuring the safety of our community, especially vulnerable individuals like this child, is truly commendable. SafetyNet has proven to be a lifesaving tool, and I couldn't be more thankful for our strong partnership."