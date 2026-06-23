Florida boy rings hospital bell after surviving aggressive blood cancer, life-threatening coma

The Brief An 11-year-old boy celebrated a miraculous recovery from acute myeloid leukemia at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. The child survived a life-threatening coma with only 1% brain activity before beating the aggressive cancer. The family is planning a celebratory trip to Disney after he was discharged from the medical center.



When you look at 11-year-old Stevie Robinson Jr., you see a kid full of life and joy. But a few months ago, that same boy was clinging to life in the ICU at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Cancer survival story

The backstory:

Robinson beat acute myeloid leukemia after he was diagnosed in November. He got to ring the bell and leave the hospital on Monday evening.

Amber Rylak is Robinson’s former teacher. Now, she is a close family friend and acts as a medical advocate for the family.

"I don't want to cry, but like, it's just unreal, gratefulness that this is even possible, just, I feel like I'm living in a dream, and I'm so happy and even, like if I wasn't there myself to hear the doctor say he wasn't going to make it, I would not believe that this is him here today," Rylak said.

Robinson was given a slim chance of survival and went into a coma after the diagnosis.

"My son only had 1% of brain activity, but he would survive through it and here we are today where he's able to ring the bell," Nikki Roberts, Robinson’s mother, said.

Keeping up the fight

What they're saying:

The parents of Stevie Robinson Jr. said they decided to keep fighting.

"I had all faith that he was going to make it," Stevie Robinson Sr. said. "I didn't. The bad part; I wasn't looking at that. So, it was all faith in God. That's it."

And that made all the difference.

"I encourage moms to keep fighting, don't give up on your kids because you never know the chances, what chance you have to be able to still see your child," Roberts said.

Christmas miracle

Dig deeper:

Robinson Jr. woke up on Dec. 19 and spoke for the first time on Christmas Eve. The family calls it a Christmas miracle.

"It's a full-on miracle," Rylak said. "And I get the goosebumps as he's walking through here."

Celebratory vacation plans

What's next:

After ringing the bell, Robinson Jr. is waiting for one more dream to come true.

"Go to Disney!" Robinson Jr. said.

Courtesy: Nikki Roberts

Robinson Jr. has got a laundry list to accomplish when he gets there, including riding the Star Wars ride and eating churros.

"Waffles! Mickey waffles!" Robinson Jr. said.

And after months separated from his family living in a hospital, this is everything Robinson Jr. needs.

"I really like going to Disney because it's fun, it's got a whole bunch of rides," Robinson Jr. said. "And then I get to stay with my family."

Continued healing support

What you can do:

As for the family of Robinson Jr., they are accepting prayers for his continued recovery and are thankful that he is able to walk and talk with ease after what he has been through.