Florida boy teaches golden retriever about the joy of floating

article

One of the first things kids are taught in swimming class is how to float on their back.

As they get older, they learn that laying back and having a few moments - just to float - can be one of the most relaxing parts of any day.

A boy in Land O' Lakes, who is obviously wise beyond his years, decided to teach his 8-year-old golden retriever, named Matthew, the joys of floating.

In a video posted on Facebook by James Hodges, it's clear the dog is loving life, as his human boy, 13-year-old Ronin, supports his head while he floats, belly-up, in the pool.

"He's not dead. He's just relaxed," Hodges says from behind the camera as Ronin laughs.

The only sign of movement from the dog is a lick of his lips, as his jowls fold back toward the water.

Advertisement

Hodges later claims if you turn an alligator upside down and "flatten 'em out, they go limp like that."

While there is no scientific proof of this claim, it's clearly true for their pup.

Ronin's mom, Jenny told FOX 13 Matthew loves swimming with Ronin, but this was the first time Ronin showed Matthew how to float.

"Matthew loved it and immediately relaxed," Jenny Hodges said, adding the floating session lasted about 15 minutes.

James Hodges says in the video he knows he should stop recording, but "this is really cute.”

We agree.