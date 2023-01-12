Florida bridge tender pleads guilty, avoids prison in death of woman who fell from rising drawbridge

A Florida drawbridge operator who killed a bicyclist last year when she raised the spans before making sure they were clear has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal that allows her to avoid prison time.

Artissua Paulk, 43, was sentenced to eight years of probation and 200 hours of community service at Tuesday's hearing. Her probation could be cut to five years if she completes all conditions imposed.

Paulk was operating a bridge that connects West Palm Beach and Palm Beach on Feb. 6, 2022, when 79-year-old grandmother Carol Wright began walking her bike across the span. Before opening the bridge to let a boat pass and after lowering its entrance barriers, Paulk was supposed to go outside the bridge tender's station and make sure no cars, pedestrians or bicyclists were on it.

PREVIOUS: Woman falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

But Wright was still on the bridge and when it opened, she fell about 50 feet onto a concrete slab and died. A retired newspaper editor, Wright had been riding back from a bookstore.

Photo of 79-year-old Carol Wright in an image provided by the law firm of Lytal, Reiter, Smith, Ivey and Fronrath. (Photos: WPTV)

The family's attorney described Wright's last moments on the bridge: "Unbeknownst to her, the bridge tender pushes the button that would ultimately turn out to be a slow, mental, and physical death sentence for Carol."

Police said a man on a skateboard desperately tried to rescue Wright and help her hang onto the bridge.

"The woman tried to hang on. There was a bystander nearby who tried to help her, but tragically she fell five or six stories below where she died landing on concrete," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said.

RELATED: Florida drawbridge death: 79-year-old victim's family attorney says bridge tender was 'negligent'

Paulk originally told police she had checked the bridge, but surveillance video and text messages she sent to her boss immediately after Wright's fall show she had not.

About two weeks after Wright's death, police said Paulk surrendered her cell phone. A search of the phone showed Paulk was not using the device at the time of the incident, investigators said.

PREVIOUS: 'I killed a lady on the bridge': Florida drawbridge tender arrested after 79-year-old woman falls to her death

However, the arrest affidavit in Palm Beach County court records showed Paulk texted with her supervisor about lying to police, then deleted the texts:

3:20 p.m. from supervisor to Paulk: "When they talk to you make [expletive] sure you tell them you walked outside on balcony 3 diff times to make sure no one was past gates n delete this msg after one time to make sure card [sic] stop 2nd time after gates lowered and 3rd time before you raised spans ok now delete this I know ur upset but u gotta tell them step by step how u do opening" – this message was deleted

3:20 p.m. Paulk to supervisor: "I did" – this message was deleted

3:59 p.m. from supervisor to Paulk: "You have to write out step by step what you did ok up till time you were told someone fell" – this message was deleted

Another text from Paulk to a friend, sent at 3:44 p.m., said, "I'm here with the police I killed a lady on the bridge."

(Palm Beach Sheriff's Office)

WATCH: South Florida drawbridge tender fired after raising bridge with car on it

Police said video evidence contradicted her statement that she walked out onto the balcony and visually checked the bridge for vehicles or pedestrians prior to opening the bridge, saying her actions showed "reckless disregard of human life."

Florida Drawbridges, the private contractor that operates the government-owned span, paid Wright's family $8 million to settle a lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.