Expand / Collapse search

Florida gubernatorial candidates make final push before Tuesday's primary

By and FOX 13 news staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 13 News

Political divide is growing wider, poll says

A recent poll shows the political divide is growing wider than ever before -- that likely comes at no surprise. IT also found an increasing number of people don't feel like the Republican or Democratic party represents them.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After months of campaigning, on Tuesday, it will be decided who will face off against Ron Desantis for the governor's mansion. Both Democratic candidates are making the rounds with voters Monday ahead of the primary.

Over the weekend, all three candidates were busy making stops across Florida, trying to get their message out to as many voters as possible. 

For Gov. Desantis, he’s looking ahead to November. On Sunday, he spoke to a crowd in Doral, reminding them of his kept promises – like eliminating the Florida Standards Assessments testing and placing an emphasis on workforce education. 

For Democratic hopefuls, Charlie Christ and Nikki Fried, tomorrow, Florida voters will decide who will face off against Governor Desantis in November. 

2022 midterm election sample ballots: Know the candidates before casting your vote

Crist met with the mayor of Miami-Dade over the weekend. He was also visiting voters in the area as he reiterated his message of bringing Florida together. He said, as a previous Republican governor and now a Democratic member of congress, he believes he can connect with all Florida voters. 

Charlie Crist's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Congressman and former Governor Charlie Crist is hoping to take on Governor Ron DeSantis in the November midterm election. First, he has to face off against Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary on Aug. 23. Crist sat down with FOX 13's Craig Patrick in a one-on-one interview to discuss his platform.

Fried also made several weekend stops including in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. As the only statewide elected Democrat serving as Agricultural Commissioner, she told the crowds that she wants to make history in November as the first female governor to bring hope to the Democratic Party.

Nikki Fried's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, is now hoping to take on Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm election in November. But first, she has to face off against Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary on Aug. 23. Fried sat down with FOX 13's Craig Patrick in a one-on-one interview to discuss her platform.

With early voting officially wrapped up, 1.5 million people have sent in their vote by mail ballot with another half a million voters casting their decision in-person at an early voting location. The numbers are lower than in years past, but all three candidates are hopeful that voters won’t shy away from the polls tomorrow

Monday, Crist will be making a final stop in St. Pete ahead of voting tomorrow. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close by 7 p.m.