Florida gubernatorial candidates make final push before Tuesday's primary

After months of campaigning, on Tuesday, it will be decided who will face off against Ron Desantis for the governor's mansion. Both Democratic candidates are making the rounds with voters Monday ahead of the primary.

Over the weekend, all three candidates were busy making stops across Florida, trying to get their message out to as many voters as possible.

For Gov. Desantis, he’s looking ahead to November. On Sunday, he spoke to a crowd in Doral, reminding them of his kept promises – like eliminating the Florida Standards Assessments testing and placing an emphasis on workforce education.

For Democratic hopefuls, Charlie Christ and Nikki Fried, tomorrow, Florida voters will decide who will face off against Governor Desantis in November.

Crist met with the mayor of Miami-Dade over the weekend. He was also visiting voters in the area as he reiterated his message of bringing Florida together. He said, as a previous Republican governor and now a Democratic member of congress, he believes he can connect with all Florida voters.

Fried also made several weekend stops including in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach. As the only statewide elected Democrat serving as Agricultural Commissioner, she told the crowds that she wants to make history in November as the first female governor to bring hope to the Democratic Party.

With early voting officially wrapped up, 1.5 million people have sent in their vote by mail ballot with another half a million voters casting their decision in-person at an early voting location. The numbers are lower than in years past, but all three candidates are hopeful that voters won’t shy away from the polls tomorrow

Monday, Crist will be making a final stop in St. Pete ahead of voting tomorrow. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close by 7 p.m.